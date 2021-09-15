FBI says couple wanted for robbing Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a couple who robbed an Albuquerque bank. Investigators say the woman cased the Bank of the West on Juan Tabo and Candelaria Tuesday minutes before the robbery.

The woman allegedly held the door open for the man who then walked up to a teller and demanded money. She is said to have tattoos of wings on her back and is described as Hispanic, in her 20s. The woman wore a green tank top, dark stretch pants, and a red mask. Investigators say the man wore a Las Vegas Raiders baseball cap, a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, white shoes, and a dark mask. Investigators say he is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.