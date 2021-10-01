FBI: Same man suspected in 2 recent Albuquerque bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says a Nike cap-wearing bank robbery has struck again. Federal investigators say Friday morning, the man handed a demand note to the teller at the U.S. Bank on Wyoming and Academy and then fled to a nearby Walmart parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 20’s or 30’s wearing a blue Nike baseball cap. The man was seen wearing a white hospital mask, a long-sleeve red plaid shirt, blue hospital gloves, and blue jeans. The man is also suspected of robbing the Bank on the West on Eubank on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or call 505-843-STOP.

