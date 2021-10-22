FBI report shows assaults on officers increased last year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As crime rises in the state, so have the number of assaults on officers. The annual FBI report shows 162 law enforcement officers in New Mexico were assaulted in 2020, up from 88 in 2019.

There were also two FBI agents shot and wounded in the state between December 2020 to July 2021 and it’s not just a New Mexico trend. Nationwide, there were 4,071 more officers assaulted in 2020 than in 2019. There were also 59 law enforcement officers killed in 2020, up from 39 in 2019.

To read the full report, visit fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-releases-2020-statistics-for-law-enforcement-officers-assaulted-in-the-line-of-duty.