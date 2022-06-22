ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI has released video of two men accused of robbing an Albuquerque bank. Nicknamed the Fast Fila Duo, one of the two men is seen walking into Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming on June 14.

He brandishes a gun and demands money. The teller quickly hands him cash and he walks out. On video, his sunglasses fly off and as he messes with his hate, his face is clearly seen. He then quickly leaves the bank while another suspect waits outside. They both took off walking from the scene.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.