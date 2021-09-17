FBI releases sketch of suspect in Kirtland kidnapping

KIRTLAND, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI has released a sketch of the suspect in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl. The kidnapping happened on Tuesday in Kirtland at Broken Horn Arena and RV Park. The girl was later found at a trading post in Arizona, southwest of Shiprock.

The FBI has released a sketch of the suspect in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl. | Image courtesy FBI

He is described as a Native American man in his 30s or 40s, about six feet tall with short brown hair. They say he may be driving a dark-colored four-door pickup truck with a bed cover, silver rims and a 4×4 emblem. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

