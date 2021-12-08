FBI releases photos of woman suspected of setting Islamic Center fires

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing photos of the woman suspected of setting fires at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of setting four fires at the center last Monday.

Three of the fires were set on the center’s playground, the other near an entry to the mosque. No one was there at the time. If you see her, you are asked to call the FBI or submit a tip online.

  • Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of setting four fires at the center last Monday.
  • Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of setting four fires at the center last Monday.
  • Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of setting four fires at the center last Monday.
  • Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of setting four fires at the center last Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES