FBI releases photos of woman suspected of setting Islamic Center fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing photos of the woman suspected of setting fires at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Authorities are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of setting four fires at the center last Monday.

Three of the fires were set on the center’s playground, the other near an entry to the mosque. No one was there at the time. If you see her, you are asked to call the FBI or submit a tip online.