FBI offers up to $10,000 reward for information on Roswell Amber Alert suspect

Osiel Ernesto-Rico is missing and believed to be with his father Jorge Rico-Ruvira.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is now offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jorge Ernesto Rico Ruvira, the man charged with the murder of a Roswell woman and accused of kidnapping of her 3-year-old son. Federal officials are asking the public for any information that may lead to Rico Ruvira’s arrest and/or extradition.

Osciel Ernesto Rico may be in the company of Jorge Ernesto Rico Ruvira (courtesy FBI)

A federal search warrant was issued for Rico Ruvira earlier this month after he was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Isela Mauricio-Sanchez and leaving with the couple’s 3-year-old Osciel Ernesto Rico, triggering an Amber Alert. The 27-year-old woman was found dead by family members in Roswell

Federal officials report that Rico-Ruvira is believed to have fled to Mexico with the child where he has ties to Zacatecas and Jalisco. Police say he may be driving a maroon four-door, 2003 GMC Yukon with a New Mexico license plate MNF-231.

Rico Ruvira faces federal charges including unlawful flight to avoid prosecution or giving testimony. He is also charged with first-degree murder in Chaves County Magistrate Court.

Jorge Ernesto Rico Ruvira (courtesy FBI)

The FBI states he is considered armed and dangerous. Jorge Ernesto Rico Ruvira is five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rico Ruvira’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770, or the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-457-3463.

Tips can also be sent in online at tips.fbi.gov.

