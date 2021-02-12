FBI offers reward in New Mexico homicide case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI reports it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the death of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty. According to the FBI, Shorty was found dead on a dirt pathway in a field in Nenahnezad, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation on July 25, 2020.

Authorities say the cause of his death was gunshot wounds. Shorty was last seen on July 21, 2020 in the area of Journey Inn in Farmington.

Shorty was 23-years-old at the time and lived in Kirtland. The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.