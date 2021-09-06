FBI offers reward in June attempted carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information in an attempted carjacking that happened in late June. They say two women were getting into their car at the Ventana Ranch Community Park when a man approached, pointed a gun and demanded their car keys.

The women were able to get into the car and lock the doors just before the suspect tapped on the window with his gun. They fled the area and the man shot at least one round that hit the car. The women were not injured.

The suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood over his head, a gray face mask, and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI or submit an anonymous tip online.