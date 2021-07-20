FBI offers reward for information on attempted Albuquerque carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a cash reward for information on an attempted carjacking in Albuquerque. Officials say two women were walking to their red Kia Forte at Ventana Ranch Community Park around 9 p.m. on June 26.

The woman entered the car and locked their doors before the man tapped on the driver’s window with his gun. They also say he tried to open the door. As the women drove off, the man fired at least one round which hit the driver’s side door.

The women were not injured in the incident. The suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray facemask and gray pants. If you have any information, contact the Albuquerque FBI office at (505) 889-1300.

Victim’s Kia Forte. Courtesy: FBI

