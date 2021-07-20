FBI offers reward for information on attempted Albuquerque carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a cash reward for information on an attempted carjacking in Albuquerque. Officials say two women were walking to their red Kia Forte at Ventana Ranch Community Park around 9 p.m. on June 26.
Story continues below
- Politics: NM Supreme Court: Gas stations may be liable for selling fuel to intoxicated drivers
- Trending: Golden Crown Panaderia receives backlash over Facebook posts
- COVID: Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes: Third round of winners drawn
- Crime: $15k-$20k worth of items stolen from dance group visiting Albuquerque
The woman entered the car and locked their doors before the man tapped on the driver’s window with his gun. They also say he tried to open the door. As the women drove off, the man fired at least one round which hit the driver’s side door.
The women were not injured in the incident. The suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray facemask and gray pants. If you have any information, contact the Albuquerque FBI office at (505) 889-1300.