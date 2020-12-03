FBI offers reward for information in Albuquerque credit union robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an unidentified man who robbed an Albuquerque credit union in October. The FBI reports that the Nusenda Credit Union located at 6125 Guadalupe Trail NW was robbed around 2 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2020.

Authorities say the suspect was described as a white Hispanic male in his mid-20s with dark hair and was about five-feet, seven-inches tall, and weighed about 130 pounds. The suspect is said to have been wearing blue jeans, a white mask, white shoes, and a black hoodie that had “Seattle” and a logo on the front.

The FBI says the suspect handed the teller a note that demanded money and implied he had a weapon. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank and was seen walking westbound through the parking lot.

The Albuquerque Police Department is assisting in this investigation. The FBI states that bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years and the use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or to send information online using tips.fbi.gov. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found online.





The FBI reports this suspect is accused of robbing an Albuquerque credit union on Oct. 29, 2020. (courtesy FBI)

Latest Crime News: