ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man accused of a 2021 attempted carjacking on Albuquerque’s westside. They say around 9 p.m. June 26, 2021, two women were walking to their car at the Ventana Ranch Community Park when a man allegedly approached them, pointed a gun and demanded their keys.

Officials say the women got into the car and locked the doors. When the women drove away, police say the man shot and hit their rear driver side door. The man was described as wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood over his head, a gray face mask, gray pants, and gray and black Vans shoes.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Albuquerque office or APD.