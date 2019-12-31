FBI offers $5,000 reward for information leading to fugitive possibly in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a fugitive who may possibly be in New Mexico.

The FBI reports that 24-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr. is wanted for federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Court documents state that Navarrete fled from prosecution in Sacramento County in California for multiple criminal counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

On June 14, 2019, a felony arrest warrant was issued for him after being charged with sexually assaulting a child. On August 22, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Navarrete after being charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Navarette is a Hispanic male with hazel eyes and black hair. He weighs 172 pounds and is 5-feet 11-inches tall and is from Midland, Texas.

While Navarrete was last seen in Texas, authorities believe he may be in Arizona, Texas, Mexico, or New Mexico. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the capture of Navarrete.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Navarrete is asked to call the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000 or to contact the nearest FBI field office. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to tips.fbi.gov.