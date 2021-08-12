FBI offers $5,000 reward for arrest of serial bank robber

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is searching for a man who they believe robbed seven New Mexico banks in two months. Thursday afternoon, a man robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Santa Fe and the FBI believes it is the same person. They’ve increased the reward for his arrest and conviction to up to $5,000.

According to officials, the suspect in the recent Santa Fe robbery is described as either Native American or Hispanic, 5’5″ and in his late 20s or early 30s. He gave the teller a note, demanding an undisclosed about of money.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 955-5044. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Law enforcement is looking into six other bank robberies they believe this suspect may have committed:

August 9: Wells Fargo, 545 West Cordova Road, Santa Fe.

July 30: Wells Fargo, 239 West Highway 550, Bernalillo.

July 22: Wells Fargo, 501 North California Street, Socorro.

July 19: Wells Fargo, 503 NM-333, Tijeras.

July 19: U.S. Bank, 1401 U.S. Route 66, Moriarty.

July 15: Wells Fargo, 901 U.S. Route 66, Moriarty.