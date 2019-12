ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.

It happened around 5:00 on Friday evening at the BBVA Compass Bank on Candelaria near Carlisle. Investigators say this man got a teller to hand over the cash and then took off on foot.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.