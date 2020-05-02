FBI: Suspect accused of shooting at agent arrested

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI has announced that Cecil Vijil has been arrested.

According to the FBI, on Sunday, May 3, a Bureau of Indian Affairs officers arrested Vijil who was walking along Highway 160 south of Towaoc, Colorado on the Ute Mountain Indian Reservation. Vijil was arrested without incident.

On April 30, an FBI special agent and a San Juan County Sheriff’s deputy went to Vijil’s home near Aneth, Utah on the Navajo Nation while investigating another crime. That’s when police say allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officers. No one was injured.

Vijil has been charged with assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

