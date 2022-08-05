SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a four-year-old murder. The body of 67-year-old Herbert Whitehorse was found in an arroyo in Shiprock on May 3, 2018.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Video: Fight between two groups turns deadly in Albuquerque
- Top Story: Car drives through parade in Gallup; injuries now confirmed
- New Mexico: Bureau of Land Management asks for feedback on wild horse gather plan
- Crime: Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 4 de Agosto 2022
An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. Whitehorse was last seen alive in the Shiprock area in mid-April of that year. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online.