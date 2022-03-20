NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is now offering a reward for a New Mexico man accused of being involved in a 2018 kidnapping. Jose Ramirez is wanted for this alleged involvement in a kidnapping in Placitas in July 2018.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5’8″ tall, with black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right shoulder of a heart and wings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.