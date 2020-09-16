FBI now offering $10K reward for information leading to arrest of Dakota Briscoe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted by Albuquerque Police is now also being hunted down by the feds. The FBI announced a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 33-year-old Dakota Briscoe. Briscoe is accused of a string of crimes linked to a double homicide.

The FBI announced Tuesday that Operation Legend has now adopted this case, saying that the operation seeks to get the worst of the worst off the streets. Police believe Briscoe attacked a couple in their yard near Central and Atrisco last week. They said he also broke into another home, fired a shot, and stole a vehicle.

Investigators believe Briscoe is the same man seen on surveillance video lighting a car on fire one block south where the burned bodies of 36-year-old Eric Carbajal and 39-year-old Nathan Garcia were later found. Briscoe, a convicted felon, is facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault, aggravated auto burglary, and aggravated residential burglary but not murder.

“The charges are pretty serious,” Frank Fisher of the Albuquerque FBI division said. “These are violent charges, and we would like to get him off the streets as soon as possible so he can face justice.”

Briscoe reportedly fled the scene in the carjacking victim’s gray 2010 Dodge Avenger which was found the next day in the South Valley. Investigators are now processing the vehicle for evidence.

The FBI says Briscoe is five-foot, nine inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair and weighing 185 pounds. Anyone with information on Briscoe’s whereabouts should contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

#OperationLegend: The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10K for info leading to the arrest/conviction of Dakota Don Briscoe, wanted on carjacking/attempted carjacking & firearm charges. Call (505) 889-1300 or online https://t.co/Mk8LA5aLwb @ABQPOLICE https://t.co/wfHhlPjMLY pic.twitter.com/y19zcGzPt7 — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) September 15, 2020

Related Coverage