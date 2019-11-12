FBI, Navajo Nation seeks information on homicide south of Gallup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating an apparent homicide after the body of a man was found in a car south of Gallup.

According to authorities, the Native American male victim was found on Friday, November 8, 2019, in an older model red Grand Am on Highway 602 at Mile Marker 19. The victim, whose identity has yet to be released by police, was last seen on Thursday morning.

The FBI is asking anyone who recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area to contact them at (505)889-1300.