NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large law enforcement presence was seen Thursday morning in southwest Albuquerque near Atrisco Dr. and Kelly Rd. as the FBI conducted a multi-agency operation. More than a dozen agencies were on scene and officials say the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force was executing 16 federal search warrants.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public. “The FBI here is working with our partners for one reason. We want to make sure our streets are safe from violent offenders, from the substances that plague or society. The things that keep us awake at night,” FBI Special Agent Raul Bujanda said. Details are limited at this time, no other information on the operation is available, Details