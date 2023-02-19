ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the hunt for a man who robbed an Albuquerque credit union. The crime took place around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

FBI said the Nusenda Credit Union near 4th Street and Montaño was robbed.

They claimed a man walked into the building, showed a knife, and then demanded money from the teller. He was given money and left the credit union. He’s described as a white or Hispanic male at 5’8” in all-black clothes.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. To view FBI contact details, click here. If you want to call in a tip, the FBI can be reached at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.