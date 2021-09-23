FBI looking for suspect who robbed SW Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed an Albuquerque bank wearing distinctive white-framed sunglasses. It happened at the Bank of the West on Central and Old Coors around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: What happens after someone attacks a healthcare worker?
- Don’t Miss: New Mexico native recognized in Bon Appétit Magazine for Brooklyn restaurant
- Weird: Man once accused of having sex with horse now accused of escape from jail
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 23 de Septiembre 2021
- Crime: FBI investigates Albuquerque couple for bank robbery
The man also wore a dark sweatshirt, baseball cap with a white logo and gray mask. Authorities say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6 to 5’7 tall, with a slender to medium build. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300.