FBI looking for suspect who robbed bank near Uptown

The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a bank near Uptown on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. | Image courtesy FBI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed a bank near Uptown on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say a man entered the U.S. Bank near Louisiana and Menaul around 2:36 p.m. and gave tellers a demand note that stated he had a gun.

The man was wearing a long-sleeve gray T-shirt and a dark ski cap a blue medical mask, a dark glove on his right hand, and blue jeans. Investigators describe the man as Hispanic in his 20s, approximately 5’9″ tall, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.