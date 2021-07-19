FBI looking for suspect who robbed 2 east mountains banks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a bank robber who struck in Moriarty and Tijeras. They say a man robbed a US Bank in Moriarty and a Wells Fargo bank in Tijeras Monday morning. FBI officials say they believe he’s the same person who robbed a Wells Fargo in Moriarty last week.

FBI officials say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male and 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall. They say the suspect wore a blue NASA baseball cap with a light-colored brim, a long-sleeve green shirt, light-colored pants, and a dark bandana over the lower half of his face. Officials say if you recognize him, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

  Suspect pictured robbed two banks in Moriarity and Tijeras on Monday, July 19, 2021 | Image courtesy FBI
    Image courtesy FBI
