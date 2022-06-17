ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Friday. They say it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the Bank of the West on Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. NE near Edith Blvd. NE. They say the man demanded money and then left that bank.

He is described as Hispanic, about 6 foot 2 inches tall, and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black bandana, a white tank top, khaki pants, and had a silver cross necklace. He was also carrying a red gas can and lime green bag.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP