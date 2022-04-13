NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for information on the individual responsible for the homicide of Lee Michael Pahe. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual.

On July 26, 2021, around 12:52 p.m. Lee Michael Pahe was found dead from a gunshot would. He was found next to a water pump in Naschitti, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation. Authorities say Pahe, who was 30 at the time, was last seen leaving a residence in Navajo, N.M. at 2:00 a.m. on the day his body was discovered.

Pahe was a resident of Fort Defiance, Arizona. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov