ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning.

Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed amount of money and exited the bank. The bundled-up bandit is described as: a man who is about 5’9″ wearing a dark baseball hat with a green or yellow U.S. flag on the front, a black mask, gray Seattle Mariners hooded sweatshirt and dark gloves.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867)