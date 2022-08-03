ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying the “Bling Ring Bandit” who they say robbed the First Convenience Bank inside a Walmart on Coors near Rio Bravo Blvd. SW. Officials say the man, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, handed the bank teller a demand note, received money, and left the bank.

He is described as black, 5-foot 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing a tan plaid baseball cap, eyeglasses, a blue surgical mask, a dark sweater with a white Calvin Klein logo on the front, and was wearing a grey hoodie underneath the sweater. He has also a large golf-colored ring on his right little finger and was carrying an orange bag.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.