FBI look for man suspected of several bank robberies throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man suspected of robbing multiple banks. According to police, the man robbed two Wells Fargo banks on Dec. 6. He robbed the Wells Fargo on 1800 Eubank Boulevard NE and then the one located at 11199 Montgomery Boulevard NE.

He is described as a white male in his 30s, about 5-foot-9, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and thin build. At the time of the robberies, he wore a blue sweater, blue hat, blue surgical mask, gray gloves, blue jeans and dark shoes. In both instances, the suspect presented a demand note to tellers who then handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI suspects the same individual robbed a U.S. Bank, 2300 Louisiana Boulevard Northeast, on October 27; Wells Fargo, 1800 Eubank Boulevard NE, on Oct. 15; U.S. Bank, 5620 Wyoming Boulevard NE, on October 1; and Bank of the West, 2101 Eubank Boulevard NE, on September 28.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov/