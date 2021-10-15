FBI leading racist vandalism investigation at Santa Fe restaurant

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is now leading the investigation into the racist vandalism at a Santa Fe Indian restaurant and is asking for your help. Vandals spray-painted racial slurs on the wall of the India Palace in June 2020 causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Investigators say they have not ruled out that the persons responsible are associated with the restaurant. They’re asking if you know anything, to contact Santa Fe Police at 505-955-5257 or the FBI at 505-889-1300.