FBI investigating who shot at El Paso Border Patrol agent

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating after someone fired shots at a border patrol agent. Customs and border protection says the agent was out on patrol near an El Paso water treatment facility early Friday morning when he heard gunshots.
Story continues below:
- Business: Amazon forewent incentives to build massive facilities
- Day 3: Albuquerque continues to see haze from California wildfires
- Weather: Moisture will continue to creep into the state over the next few days
- Education: APS outlines changes, COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year
- Health: How do you know if you have the delta variant of COVID-19?
- This Week: What’s happening around New Mexico August 6 – August 12
The agent went to investigate when someone on the other side of the border fired 20 rounds at him. The agent took cover and was not hit. Two people were seen getting into a car and driving away. There is no word yet on who is responsible.