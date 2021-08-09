FBI investigating who shot at El Paso Border Patrol agent

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating after someone fired shots at a border patrol agent. Customs and border protection says the agent was out on patrol near an El Paso water treatment facility early Friday morning when he heard gunshots.

The agent went to investigate when someone on the other side of the border fired 20 rounds at him. The agent took cover and was not hit. Two people were seen getting into a car and driving away. There is no word yet on who is responsible.