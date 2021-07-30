FBI investigating whether recent bank robbery tied to 4 others this month

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking into whether a bank robbery in Bernalillo Friday afternoon is tied to four other bank robberies earlier this month. FBI investigators say a man went into the Wells Fargo on U.S. 550 and handed the teller a demand note, before making off with the cash.

Related coverage

It comes after reports of two robberies at Moriarty banks, one in Tijeras and one in Socorro since July 15. Federal investigators believe those four were committed by the same man, and are offering a $2,000 reward for information. They say they are still trying to determine if he is also behind this latest robbery.

The FBI said in the latest robbery in Bernalillo, the suspect was wearing a dark blue Torrance County Fire Department long-sleeve shirt, a dark mask covering the lower half of his face, a dark baseball cap with a light-colored bill, and dark green pants. They say the suspect is described as a Native American or Hispanic male with dark skin, approximately 5’6″ tall, with a medium build.

If you know anything about any of the crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at (505) 889-1300.