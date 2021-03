FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Monument Valley is shown in Utah. Homes on the Navajo Nation are getting electricity under a program funded by CARES Act money. With the funding expiring at the end of the year, crews are working 10 hours a day, seven days a week to reach more homes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating a murder that happened in a home in Nenahnezad, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation on January 5. The cause of death for 53-year-old David Russell, Jr.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online.