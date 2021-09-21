FBI investigates Albuquerque couple for bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal agents are investigating an Albuquerque couple for a bank robbery earlier this month. The FBI says last Tuesday, Christopher Moya and Sabrina Morgan held up the Bank of the West on Juan Tabo and Candelaria. The next day, employees at a Los Lunas Walmart recognized the duo from new reports and called Los Lunas Police, who arrested them.

For more than a month, investigators have been looking into whether Moya is involved in a series of bank robberies around town. He is also accused of robbing the mother of his child at gunpoint, then ramming her car and attacking a deputy who was driving him to MDC this week.