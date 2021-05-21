FBI increases reward for information in 2019 Taos Pueblo homicides

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI has increased the reward of $5,000 to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the 2019 homicides of a father and son on the Taos Pueblo. Authorities report that the bodies of 82-year-old Antonio “Tony” Romero and 51-year-old Buck Romero were found in Buck’s residence on June 1, 2019.

Both men were members of Taos Pueblo. The men’s cause of death is not being released by authorities.

“Working with the Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety, our Agents have received numerous tips and interviewed scores of people,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division in a press release. “We know someone has the missing piece that will allow us to solve this puzzle and bring justice to the Romero family. We hope that person will come forward soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.