GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for who they are calling the Black Cap Bandit who robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. Grants officials say a man entered Wells Fargo in Grants at around 2 p.m. and displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Story continues below

The suspect is described as a Native American male in his mid-20s, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ weighing about 160 pounds. He wore a black baseball cap with an unknown white logo on the front, a black sweater, a light-colored surgical mask, blue jeans. and black shoes.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or tips.fbi.gov. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

Police are searching for who they are calling the Black Cap Bandit who robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon.