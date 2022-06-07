GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for who they are calling the Black Cap Bandit who robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. Grants officials say a man entered Wells Fargo in Grants at around 2 p.m. and displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Native American male in his mid-20s, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ weighing about 160 pounds. He wore a black baseball cap with an unknown white logo on the front, a black sweater, a light-colored surgical mask, blue jeans. and black shoes.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or tips.fbi.gov. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.