ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stephan Lopez is facing new charges after federal agents found multiple guns inside his home. Lopez has a long criminal history.

Stephan Lopez was caught in an Albuquerque Police Department bait car in 2014. Lopez has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He’s also faced multiple drug charges in the past.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at Lopez’s home on Wednesday, February 22. Authorities said they found two guns, multiple magazines, and ammunition in his house.

Court documents also claimed authorities also found suspected methamphetamine, 12 blue pills, and a “brown tar substance” during the warrant search.

Lopez is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.