NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has doubled the amount of cash they’re offering as a reward for information leading to a conviction in an ongoing death investigation. In 2022, the FBI offered $5,000 for info regarding the death of Mona Renee Vallo, from the Laguna Pueblo. The agency says her body shows evidence of a hit-and-run crash.

The FBI is now offering $10,000 for info that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. They say Vallo’s body was discovered on U.S. Route 66, New Mexico Highway 124, mile marker 20 (in the Laguna Pueblo). She may have been hit at around 7:00 p.m. on March 9, 2022.

“The deaths of too many Native American men and women remain unsolved,” Raul Bujanda, the FBI special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI, said in a press release. “We are working with the Pueblo of Laguna Public Safety Department to give Mona’s family the justice they deserve.”

If you have info, you can call the FBI at 505-889-1300. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.