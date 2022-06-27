ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and the FBI are looking for a man suspected in two bank robberies. Federal investigators say the man demanded money from a teller at the First Financial Credit Union and then fled on foot.

He is described as Hispanic, about 6′ tall, in his mid-30s or early 40s, and 160 pounds. He might be bald or have shaved head with a short gray and white beard. He was wearing sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black headphones around his neck, and gray cargo pants. He carried a blue bag.

The FBI believes it’s the same man who carried a gas can into the Bank of the West on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. on June 17 and robbed it. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.