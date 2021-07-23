FBI believes same man responsible for 4 bank robberies across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI believes the same man may be responsible for a string of bank robberies across the state. The latest robbery happened Thursday at Wells Fargo in Socorro around 4:45 p.m. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-40s, who is about 5-foot-5 with a medium build. He wore a dark baseball cap with a light-colored brim. He also had a dark mask, a navy blue long sleeve shirt and black pants. The FBI says he might have a tattoo under his right eye.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the bank and gave a demand note to a teller. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect. He then left and walked northbound. The FBI is investigating the robbery with the Socorro Police Department.

Investigators believe the individual is also suspected of robbing Wells Fargo in Moriarty on July 15, and U.S. Bank in Moriarty and Wells Fargo in Tijeras on July 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.