FBI: Bank robbery, attempted bank robbery take place within 30 min. of each other

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and local police are searching for two suspects that were involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery that took place within half an hour of each other on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Authorities believe the two incidents are not related.

The FBI reports that the bank robbery took place at the Bank of the West on Eubank Blvd. near Menaul Blvd. around noon. According to authorities, the suspect entered the bank and gave a demand note to a teller. The teller then reportedly handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank and walked west on Snow Heights Blvd.

This suspect is described as a Hispanic male believed to be about 25-years-old. He is said to be approximately six feet one inch tall with a thin build and black hair. The suspect was wearing a dark baseball cap with a Puma logo, a blue medical mask, a grey long-sleeve t-shirt, dark gloves, and blue jeans.

Suspect in Bank of the West robbery on Tues. Jan. 1, 2022. (courtesy FBI)

The attempted bank robbery happened around 12:26 p.m. at the US Eagle Federal Credit Union on Juan Tabo Blvd. Officials state that this suspect entered the bank and gave a demand note to a teller but left without money.

This suspect was described as a white male about six feet one inch tall with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a green suit, maroon shirt, and a red and white necktie. He also had a black beanie with sunglasses on top, a gold ring on his left ring finger, and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP or by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.