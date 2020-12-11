FBI at the scene of operation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of killing a man at Los Altos Skate Park has been arrested in Utah. Cesar Lozano-Chavez was 16-years-old in August when police say he struck Davon Frydrych with his car, killing him.

Witnesses say Lozano-Chavez had been threatening people with a knife earlier and Frydrych had broken up the fight at the skatepark. That's when witnesses say Lozano-Chavez got into his vehicle to leave the skate park, but then turned around and drove toward Frydrych, hitting him. Frydrych died as a result of his wounds.