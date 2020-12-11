FBI at the scene of operation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public to avoid the area near Menaul Blvd. and 12th Street in northwest Albuquerque on Friday morning due to an ongoing law enforcement operation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
