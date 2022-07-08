ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying and finding the “Black Mask Bandit” who is accused of robbing U.S. Bank on Central Ave. SE on July 8. They say just before 5 p.m., the man demanded money and then left the bank heading east.

He’s described as either white or Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, about 5 foot 11 inches tall, with black hair. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.