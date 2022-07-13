ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Randall Becker, the man suspected in at least two bank robberies, is behind bars. Federal investigators say Randall Becker was the man seen on surveillance video last month carrying a gas can into the Bank of the West near MLK and Broadway. Ten days later, he is accused of holding up the First Financial Credit Union at Coors and Montano.

The feds say Becker admitted to the robberies and to using fentanyl. Becker is a convicted felon with a long criminal history. KRQE News 13 covered him back in 2013 when he suffered burns to his arms and eyes when police say he tried to steal copper wiring from a vacant building.