POJOAQUE PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in the death of an Española girl whose body was found in the Rio Grande last month. It comes just hours after he was released from jail for another case.

The FBI arrested Malcolm Torres on Sunday in Pojoaque and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Renezmae Calzada.

Rio Arriba deputies say Torres was the last person to see the five-year-old in his front yard before she disappeared on September 8. Torres was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, Victoria Maestas.

On the same night she was reported missing, Torres was arrested in a separate case for violating conditions for two DWI charges. He was also questioned about the girl’s whereabouts.

It’s taken the FBI more than a month to charge someone in her death. Last month, Special Agent James Langenberg described the search for the suspect.

“We will not stop until we can identify the responsible party for Renezmae,” said Agent Langenberg.

Torres was just released from MDC earlier Sunday in his other cases. The jail said he was let out early because the court awarded him good time served.

Torres is expected to appear in Federal Court on Monday on the murder charge.

