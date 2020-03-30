FBI arrests man for Tohajiilee homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI has announced they have arrested a suspect for the murder of a man in Tohajiilee on the Navajo Nation.

The FBI reports 21-year-old Joshua Gutierrez has been charged in a federal complaint with a homicide that took place early on Sunday in Tohajiilee. According to authorities, the FBI and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of an adult male.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. It is unclear how the victim died and the exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The FBI arrested Gutierrez on Sunday. Gutierrez is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on Monday.

