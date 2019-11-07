FBI arrests man for making threats against the United States

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man arrested for stealing flags in Belen has now been arrested by the FBI, accused of making threats.

KRQE News 13 covered the arrest of Lawrence Garcia back in August when he was caught on camera stealing flags from public places. Police say he admitted to the crime saying the U.S. under Donald Trump is under duress.

Now Garcia is accused of making threats to a USAA customer service employee he was on the phone with saying things like, “I’m declaring war, civil action against the United States of America for treason, for death.” Documents say he also threatened to blow up the White House and the USAA building.

Investigators say Garcia has been in and out of the hospital for schizophrenic episodes. He claims he got angry with the USAA rep because they were hassling him about his insurance card.