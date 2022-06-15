ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police and the FBI are seeking information related to a June 14 bank robbery. They say a man entered the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. NE around 3:30 p.m.

A press release states the suspect then lifted his shirt to show a bank teller a handgun and demanded money. The robber received an undisclosed amount of money and fled east on foot with another unidentified person.

The robbery suspect is a Hispanic man, about 5’7″ tall, in his mid-20s, with a skinny build and tattoos on his neck and hands. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a surgical mask, a blue and white Fila long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The second individual is a man who was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a light-colored long-sleeve shirt or jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. The two have been dubbed the “Fast Fila Duo.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. People can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.