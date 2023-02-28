ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a local credit union on Monday. A person they’re labeling the “Swoosh and Sack Stealer” came into the Nusenda Credit Union on Montgomery Blvd. NE around 2:30 p.m.

They say he gave a note to a teller and the man received an undisclosed amount of money. He was then seen running north from the credit union. He’s described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. He’s around 5’8″ tall, with a slender build, and either a black or brown beard. The man was seen wearing a white baseball cap with a Nike swoosh and red brim, a white mask, a dark-hooded sweatshirt, and a dark backpack.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect. People are asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.